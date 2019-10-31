‘Chilly out here:’ Snow, cold didn’t keep trick-or-treaters from enjoying night of Halloween fun

MENOMONEE FALLS — A nice layer of snow coated the ground and all of the Halloween decorations on Thursday, Oct. 31. While a few trick-or-treat events were canceled due to wintry weather, there were many that went as planned.

In Menomonee Falls, only the bravest set out on one of the scariest nights.

“It’s a little chilly out here,” said Ruby Koerner, a trick-or-treater.

“I have sweatpants, long johns and earmuffs,” said Ella Schmidt, a trick-or-treater.

This year, Halloween was not for the faint of heart.

“I saw the forecast and I saw the weather and I was really envious of all the communities that had trick or treat on Saturday and Sunday. But we’re ready for the challenge,” said Tracy Senkbeil, a parent.

Neighbors worked to clear driveways — and fought the elements to put up decorations.

“You can’t really see much of anything right now,” said Bob Braun.

Braun’s graveyard is covered in snow — a first for this 15-year tradition.

“I can’t not do it,” Braun said.

“I thought when we were going trick-or-treating it was going to be all leafy, not snowing.” The wintry weather did not stop any kids from enjoying the night. Costumes were covered in coats — and mittens grabbed for candy.

“I thought when we were going trick-or-treating it was going to be all leafy, not snowing,” Koerner said.

It might not be the sort of Halloween anyone can remember. But it is certainly one they will not forget.

“I’m cold. It’s slushy and snowy,” Schmidt said.

CLICK HERE to check out the FOX6 Halloween Headquarters for trick-or-treat times throughout southeast Wisconsin.