Dodge County Sheriff's Office: 2 people hurt after van collides with school bus in Rubicon

TOWN OF RUBICON — Two people suffered minor injuries after a van collided with a school bus in the Town of Rubicon on Thursday morning, Oct. 31.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the collision on Jefferson Road around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

The initial investigation indicates a van driven by a 47-year-old Town of Rubicon man was traveling south on Jefferson Road and came upon a school bus with lights activated which was attempting to stop for pick-up. The van was unable to stop and collided with the back of the school bus. The school bus was being driven by a 39-year-old town of Hartford man.

There were no injuries to any children on the school bus or the driver of the bus. The operator of the van and his passenger were transported from the scene to Aurora Medical Center in Hartford for minor injuries.

Officials say weather and road conditions were a factor in the crash.

Assisting Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at the scene were Hartford Fire and Rescue, Neosho Fire and Rescue, Jackson Fire and Rescue, Allenton Fire and Rescue, Richfield Fire and Rescue and A.S.A.P. Towing.