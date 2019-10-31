Winter weather advisory for southeast Wisconsin until 3 p.m.

Drivers, exercise caution! Snowfall creates poor driving conditions in SE Wisconsin

Posted 5:43 am, October 31, 2019, by , Updated at 05:59AM, October 31, 2019
MILWAUKEE -- A winter weather advisory remains in effect for all of southeast Wisconsin until 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. Another few inches of snow are possible with strong wind gusts, according to the FOX6 Weather Experts.

The snowfall is already creating slick road conditions -- and causing crashes across the area.

Around 11:30 p.m. near Oklahoma and Howell,  a Milwaukee police officer lost control of his squad and knocked over a gas pump -- it appeared to push it into another vehicle. Police say the crash appears to be weather-related and that the officer lost control in a slippery spot.

No injuries were reported.

The FOX Weather Experts say the snow will wind down this evening and we clear overnight with temperatures dropping from mid-30s into the low 20s.

