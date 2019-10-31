Eviction deadline extended for ‘Tent City’ under I-794 in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The winter weather is affecting those living in the so-called “Tent City” near 6th Street and Clybourn Street under I-794 in Milwaukee. State officials ordered them out because state statute says camping on highways is unlawful.

The group “Street Angels” tells FOX6 News it received a notice from the Department of Transportation that the deadline to move “Tent City” has been extended in an effort to get everyone sheltered.

Below is a statement the Street Angels sent to FOX6 News:

“We were notified from Milwaukee County Housing Division that the DOT did extend the deadline in an effort to get everyone successfully sheltered, via email. The DOT is deferring to the Housing Division as to the amount of time still needed. No deadline, but an imminent goal of getting everyone into a temporary shelter ASAP.”

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation initially gave notice to “Tent City” residents to remove themselves and their property by month’s end. “Tent City,” once filled with about 90 individuals was home to 30.