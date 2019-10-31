From Ghostbusters group to wedded bliss: Milton couple ties the knot on Halloween

Stephanie Normington, Andy Ries tie the knot on Halloween

BROOKFIELD — They met through a Ghostbusters group six years ago. On Thursday, Oct. 31 (yes, Halloween), they tied the knot in Brookfield.

Andy Ries and Stephanie Normington from Milton had a Halloween-themed wedding — and invited all of their wedding party and guests to join in the fun.

“We obviously love Halloween,” Normington said. “I told Andy from the beginning the only day I’ll get married on is Halloween.”

On top of the great costumes that everyone wore, there was an Elvis tribute artist to set the tone for the rest of the evening.

“We’re gonna get spooky,” Normington said.

Ries wanted to thank Wisconsin Star Cars for coming out to the wedding — and allowing them to get some great snapshots on their special day.

