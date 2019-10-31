President Trump changes primary residence from New York to Florida

Posted 9:00 pm, October 31, 2019, by

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 30: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during the Medal of Honor ceremony for Army Master Sgt. Matthew Williams in the East Room of the White House October 30, 2019 in Washington, DC. Serving with Special Forces Operational Detachment Alpha in Afghanistan's Shok Valley in 2008, Williams repeatedly risked his life to evacuate four wounded teammates and lead counterassaults after they were pinned down by enemy fire during a mission to capture or kill high-value targets. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he will be making Palm Beach, Florida, his permanent residence after he leaves the White House, rather than returning to Trump Tower in New York.

President Trump tweeted late Thursday that he cherished New York. But he added that “despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state.”

The New York Times reported earlier Thursday that President Trump had filed “declaration of domicile” paperwork changing his “predominant and principal home” to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

President Trump, who was born in New York, says “it will always have a special place in my heart!”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.