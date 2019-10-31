‘Raise funds that help food pantries:’ The 8th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser is coming up

MILWAUKEE -- The 8th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser is coming up. Kimberly Bikulcius, the Family Sharing of Ozaukee County Community Outreach Manager, joins FOX6 WakeUp with how you can help the hungry. The 8th annual Empty Bowls event will take place on Thursday, Nov. 7 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Ozaukee County Pavilion.

About Milwaukee Empty Bowls (website)

Milwaukee Empty Bowls is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization that uses art to heighten hunger awareness and raise funds that help food pantries and meal programs in Milwaukee. We create hand-made bowls that are offered to the public at our main event in October. A $25 donation ($10 for bowls made by kids) includes a bowl and delicious soup and bread made and donated by area restaurants and bread shops. MEB, now in our 19th year, started as a grassroots offshoot of Empty Bowls, an event at a Michigan high school that has blossomed across the US and the world.