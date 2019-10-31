Recognize this vehicle? MPD seeks to find SUV struck at scene where 3 kids were hit

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking the public’s assistance regarding the fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred at 22nd and Center on Oct. 24.

Milwaukee police officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at the scene. Three children, ages 10, 6, and 4 were struck and critically injured by a reckless driver as they walked across the street. Two of the children, a 4-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl, died as a result of the crash.

SUV sought by MPD after hit-and-run crash at 22nd and Center

Surveillance video from the scene revealed that once the suspect’s vehicle struck the children, the vehicle spun out and possibly struck a different vehicle. Milwaukee police are seeking to interview the occupants of that second vehicle which has been described as a small, blue, 4-door SUV with tinted windows, with a body style similar to a Hyundai Tucson. MPD is seeking to interview the occupants of the vehicle to gather additional information regarding the fatal hit and run.

If you have any information regarding this tragic incident please call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS (8477).

