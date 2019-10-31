Southwest to end direct flights from Milwaukee to New York in April 2020
MILWAUKEE — Southwest Airlines confirms to FOX6 News that effective April 14, 2020, the airline will no longer be flying nonstop from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport to New York. Officials say customers will still be able to reach the Big Apple with as little as one stop.
Direct flights to Los Angeles remain untouched. Officials say, “Los Angeles is a seasonally operated nonstop route from Milwaukee.”
