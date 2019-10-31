× Southwest to end direct flights from Milwaukee to New York in April 2020

MILWAUKEE — Southwest Airlines confirms to FOX6 News that effective April 14, 2020, the airline will no longer be flying nonstop from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport to New York. Officials say customers will still be able to reach the Big Apple with as little as one stop.

Direct flights to Los Angeles remain untouched. Officials say, “Los Angeles is a seasonally operated nonstop route from Milwaukee.”

Nonstop flights from Milwaukee to New York LaGuardia will continue to be available five times a day on Delta Air Lines, and to New York-Newark on United. Also in April, Southwest will add flights to Baltimore, Houston and Phoenix. And now you know the rest of the story. — MKE – Milwaukee Airport (@MitchellAirport) November 1, 2019