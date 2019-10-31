Suspects sought: 2 accused of using stolen credit cards at Apple Store at Mayfair Mall

MENOMONEE FALLS — — The Menomonee Falls Police Department is trying to identify two suspects accused of using stolen credit cards at the Apple Store at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa.

According to police, a victim had credit cards stolen from his unlocked vehicle in Menomonee Falls. The credit cards were then used to purchase an iPhone 5 watch and an iPhone 11 Pro at the Apple Store at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.