When there is football to be played after a heavy snowfall, it’s all hands on deck

HARTFORD — The people who run Lambeau Field would be proud of this story.

Hartford Union High School football team hosts the Holmen Vikings Friday night, Nov. 1 at Gib Mahr Field in Hartford.

After a full day of snowfall in southeast Wisconsin, field conditions were a challenge. So a plea for shovels, snowplows and helpers went out to football families and community members. The call was answered.

More than 50 people showed up over several hours — ready to shovel the bleachers and the field.The crew developed a system of snow blowing snow onto tarps and dragging the tarps to the fence. This, while others kept shoveling.

Officials say the field was cleared in four hours despite temperatures below 30 degrees Fahrenheit.