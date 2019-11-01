1 in custody after police pursuit ends in crash near Teutonia and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — One person was taken into custody late Thursday night, Oct. 31 following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee. It happened around 11:25 p.m. near Teutonia and Capitol.

According to police, the pursuit began after officers attempted to stop a motorist for reckless driving on Teutonia Avenue. The suspect disregarded a red light at Capitol Drive and collided with another motorist.

Crash near Teutonia and Capitol in Milwaukee

The person struck sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody for fleeing an officer, recklessly endangering safety, and possession of a controlled substance.

