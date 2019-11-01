MILWAUKEE -- It's hard to believe but the holiday travel season is just around the corner! So how can you save money? Travel expert, Jeanenne Tornatore, joins FOX6 WakeUp to share five power moves that will help consumers make smart holiday travel decisions.
5 power moves that will help consumers make smart holiday travel decisions
-
Fall travel trends: The top 4 places you’ll want to visit at the seasons change
-
Prince Harry announces massive travel sustainability project
-
Helping those in need: Feeding America kicks off annual Food for the Holidays
-
Thomas Cook collapses, leaving thousands of travelers stranded
-
Latest US, Chinese tariff hikes take effect in trade war
-
-
Fall driving: Avoid hitting a deer
-
New homeowners insurance rankings
-
Walmart to quit selling e-cigarettes amid vaping backlash
-
The people behind that Halloween petition want to create a new holiday: National Trick or Treat Day
-
Speaker asks Governor Evers to move congressional special election
-
-
Temperatures could drop 50 degrees in 24 hours ahead of historic snowfall in north-central US
-
Microsoft teases new foldable phone and unveils AirPods rival
-
Holiday Inn owner ditches tiny hotel soaps and shampoos