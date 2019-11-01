Gun rights activists celebrate the news from US Supreme Court June 26, 2008 that Americans have a constitutional right to bear arms, ending a ban on owning handguns in Washington, DC in its first ruling on gun rights in 70 years. The court's 5-4 landmark decision -- on whether the right to keep and bear arms is fundamentally an individual or collective right -- said the city's law violated the second amendment of the US constitution which the justices said guaranteed citizens the right to keep guns at home for self-defense. AFP PHOTO / TIM SLOAN (Photo credit should read TIM SLOAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Advocates rally for the start of Oklahoma permitless gun law
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gun rights advocates are celebrating the start of a new law that allows most adults in Oklahoma to carry a firearm in public without a background check or training.
More than 100 people rallied outside the state Capitol on Friday, the first day the law took effect.
An Oklahoma County judge and the state Supreme Court this week rejected Oklahoma City Democratic Rep. Jason Lowe’s requests to put the so-called “permitless carry” law on hold.
Supporters dubbed this type of law “constitutional carry.” Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the bill that allows most adults to carry firearms, concealed or openly.
Exceptions would include anyone in the country illegally or those convicted of certain crimes. Firearms would still be prohibited in public buildings, schools, professional sporting events, casinos and bars.