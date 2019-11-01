Attention drivers: This upcoming construction could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about everything that's going to impact your commute.

Project: I-94 North-South The upcoming closures, traffic shifts, and ramp openings are weather dependent and subject to change.

North Segment (College Avenue to County G)

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2019

Ryan Road entrance ramp to I-94 WEST (NB) is scheduled to close to traffic by 9:30 p.m. for approximately one month.

**Drexel Avenue entrance ramp to I-94 WEST (NB) is scheduled to OPEN to traffic on Tuesday, November 5, by 5:30 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2019:

I-94 WEST (NB) exit ramp to Ryan Road is scheduled to close to traffic by 9:30 p.m. for approximately one month.

**I-94 WEST (NB) exit ramp to Drexel Avenue is scheduled to OPEN to traffic on Thursday, November 7 by 5:30 a.m.

Detour:

Travelers are encouraged to use Drexel Avenue, County G, 27th Street, Howell Avenue, and West Frontage Road to get around the Ryan Road ramp closures.

South Segment (WIS 20 to WIS 142)

TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6-7, 2019

I-94 WEST (NB) Freeway Closure:

I-94 WEST (NB) between WIS 142 and County KR, is scheduled to close to traffic between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. as crews work to set sign columns.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2019

I-94 EAST (SB) Freeway Closure:

I-94 EAST (SB) between WIS 20 and WIS 142, is scheduled to close to traffic between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. as crews prep for the upcoming traffic switch.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2019

I-94 EAST (SB) Freeway Closure:

I-94 EAST (SB) between WIS 20 and WIS 142, is scheduled to close to traffic between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. as crews work to perform a traffic switch.

Detour:

Travelers are encouraged to use WIS 20, WIS 142 and the frontage roads to get around the freeway closures.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2019

NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN

Traffic on I-94 between WIS 20 and WIS 142 will be decoupled and shifted to their respective sides of the freeway early Friday morning. The speed limit will remain 60 mph between WIS 20 and WIS 142.

Other Notable Ramp Openings

**I-94 EAST (SB) entrance/exit ramps at WIS 11 are scheduled to OPEN by 6 a.m.

**58th Road, under I-94, is scheduled to OPEN by 6 a.m.

**Braun Road, under I-94, is scheduled to OPEN by 6 a.m.

**I-94 EAST (SB) entrance/exit ramps at County KR are scheduled to OPEN by 6 a.m.

**County E entrance ramp to I-94 EAST (SB) is scheduled to OPEN by 6 a.m.