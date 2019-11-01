Butterball Turkey Talk-Line opens Nov. 1 for its 39th season 😋

NEW YORK — The Butterball Turkey Talk-Line is officially open for the holiday season, ready to help hosts with their turkey questions for Thanksgiving, Friendsgiving and more! This year, Talk-Line experts are encouraging hosts to put their own stamp on Thanksgiving with new trends, tricks and hosting expertise from the fist-ever Ultimate Thanksgiving Host, Freddie Prinze Jr. Butterball says that Prinze Jr. has years of experience hosting his own Thanksgiving occasions, from big gatherings to intimate dinners, hosting friends, family and everyone in between. Now, he’s excited to share the lessons he’s learned along the way. Callers will also have the chance to directly ask Freddie all kinds of Thanksgiving questions when he helps answer questions over the Turkey Talk-Line phones on Thursday, Nov. 14!

There are many ways you can reach the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line for help, including:

Butterball Skill for Amazon Alexa: Users can simply say, “Alexa, ask Butterball…” to enable the Butterball Skill for Amazon Alexa. Once enabled, just ask the Butterball skill your cooking questions and hear trusted Talk-Line experts share answers. Users can even watch how-to videos on compatible Alexa-enabled devices (Echo Show, Echo Spot and Amazon Fire TV).

Texting 844-877-3456: For the fourth year, people can text in their cooking questions.

Calling 1-800-BUTTERBALL (800-288-8372): Turkey Talk-Line experts will be available this season starting Nov. 1 through Dec. 24, 2019.

Live Chat: Engage with turkey experts through Live Chats on Butterball.com

Share on Social: Help is available through the Butterball Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

