× Charles Kendrick pleads not guilty to charges in fatal shooting of woman

MILWAUKEE — Charles Kendrick pleaded not guilty on Friday, Nov. 1 to charges associated with the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Candice Buford. Buford was shot in the head at a home near 18th and Capitol on Sunday, Oct. 20.

Kendrick faces the following charges in this case:

First-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Officials said there were eight children in the home at the time of the shooting. A 13-year-old boy told investigators he woke up during the argument and heard the shooting. He said he heard the victim telling Kendrick to, “Put that away.” Kendrick said, “I’m tired of arguing,” before the shooting, the complaint said. He then ran upstairs, telling the children he was tired of arguing and he loved them.

Kendrick told investigators he had been in an argument and got his gun to “scare” the victim. He said he pointed the gun at the victim and she grabbed for it. They then struggled over the weapon, and the gun went off, according to the complaint. Kendrick said he thought the gun was unloaded.

Prosecutors noted Kendrick did not call 911 after the shooting. He posted a “farewell message” on Facebook, and then loaded the gun to shoot himself. That’s when police arrived.

Kendrick is due back in court on Dec. 4.