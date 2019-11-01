In the new movie "Playing with Fire" a crew of rugged firefighters meet their match when attempting to rescue three rambunctious kids. Gino sits down with the stars of the film and talks about what it's like working with children.
Gino talks with the stars of ‘Playing with Fire’
-
Gino sits down with John Cena and Keegan-Michael Key to talk about family-friendly flick
-
Gino talks with the stars of ‘Brittany Runs a Marathon’
-
Gino talks with the stars of the new movie ‘Brittany Runs a Marathon’
-
Gino talks with Gerard Butler to talk about the latest installment of the ‘Fallen’ series
-
Gino talks with Melissa McCarthy, Elisabeth Moss about new film
-
-
‘Great laughs:’ Gino talks with the stars of the new comedy ‘Stuber’
-
Gino talks with Wisconsin native Willem Dafoe about new movie
-
Gino talks with Paul Rudd about “Living with Yourself’
-
Gino sits down with the cast, creators of ‘Between Two Ferns,’ getting the movie treatment
-
Oh the horror! The buzz on scary movies, second highest horror movie opening
-
-
Gino recently sat down with the stars of ‘Stuber’
-
Chicago woman who stars in ‘She Shed’ commercial talks about life after playing ‘Cheryl’
-
It’s the pitch heard round Milwaukee: Gino helps grant do-over for notorious moment from show