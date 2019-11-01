Gov. Evers, state and local officials announce launch of open enrollment for health insurance market

MILWAUKEE –Gov. Tony Evers, together with other state and local officials announced Friday, Nov. 1 the launch of open enrollment for the health insurance market. Open enrollment runs from November 1 to December 15 for individuals purchasing health insurance on the individual market.

Wisconsin residents should visit GetCovered.WI.gov to learn about their health insurance options or they can receive free help signing up for health insurance by calling or texting 2-1-1 to get connected with a local enrollment expert.

Open enrollment is also ongoing for Medicare. Medicare open enrollment runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.

“Every person should have access to quality, affordable healthcare, and that starts by making sure folks know there are options for low-cost or free health insurance right here in our state,” said Gov. Evers. “I’ve said all along that healthcare should not be a privilege afforded just to the healthy and the wealthy, so that’s why we’re encouraging folks to get enrolled and get covered today.”