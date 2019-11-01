HS Blitz Level 2 playoff highlights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the temperatures fall along with the snow, so are the amount of teams left in the post season tournament. We started the night with 16 still alive in each division. Now, we're on to the elite 8. Welcome to the level 2 edition of the High School Blitz.

We start with a big one in division one, undefeated Muskego hosting Mukwonago. No score at half, but Muskego's Andrew Leair for 21 yards, sets up first touchdown of the game, 7-0 Warriors. First snap of the 4th quarter, Mukwonago finally breaks through after a 50 yard run, Ryan Genrich gets the final 15 for the score. Then Alex Current breaks the tie with this 39 yard run, 14-7 Muskego. Shane Dunning seals it with a 42 yard field goal. Muskego moves on.

Also in division one, Kenosha Indian Trail visiting Franklin. After holding the Hawks on their first possession, the Sabers get a short field, Myles Burkett rolling out and finding Mitch Alba for 8 yards and the score. Hawks defense stepping up for the stop, Argient Ismali with the sack. But a Sabers punt to the one yard line putting Indian Trail in a deep hole leading to Connor Dertz coming up with a big hit in the end zone for a safety. Next offensive series, Franklin going with the swing pass and Lucas Nelson picking up 19 yards leading to another short score. Franklin wins and will play Muskego next.

In the Falls, the white hat, Jim Baker ready for the division two game between Menomonee Falls and Homestead. Right away the Falls getting on the board, Nate McLean connecting with Quentin Redding for a 76 yard touchdown and a 6-0 lead. Up 12-0, the Falls looking for more, but Charlie Silano picks off McLean to give Homestead the ball and the momentum. JJ Covill making the most of the turnover, scoring from 2 yards out, it's a 12-7 game. Their momentum is short-lived, Redding on the ensuing kick off returning it 95 yards to pay dirt, 18-7 Falls. Indians win 32 to 19.

A battle for Brookfield in another division 2 game, East at Central. Sam McGath getting loose and finding a wide open field going for 68 yards, Spartans lead 7-0. McGath can do it on defense as well, coming up with the interception helping east take a 10-0 lead at the half. The Spartans put this one away in the 4th, Donavon Hunt bulling his way in for the touchdown. East snaps a 5 game losing streak to Central and goes on to win 20-0 and now heads to the Falls next week.

Another part of the division 2 bracket has Holmen at undefeated Hartford. The Orioles at the goal line, AJ Pepin getting them over it as Hartford takes a 7-0 lead. That's all they'd need, as they win 26 to nothing.

It was supposed to be a battle of New Berlin in the city of New Berlin. Instead, weather moving the division 3 match up between New Berlin West and New Berlin Eisenhower to Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee. This one goes to Eisenhower, as they move on and beat West 21 to 13.

Staying with division 3, Grafton thinking upset on the road taking on West DePere. Blackhawks trailing 7-3 in the first, using the screen to perfection, Joey Giorgi taking it 46 yards to the house and a 10-7 lead.