Marijuana gummies found among Halloween candy in Connecticut

WATERFORD, Conn. – Police are encouraging parents to check their children’s candy prior to eating it after several issues with the goodies given out Thursday night.

Waterford Police say they learned two children under the age of 18 had received a gummy candy in a sealed package, where the package material stated each bag contained 10 gummies with a corresponding THC level of 10 mg per gummy.

According to officials, the candy was obtained in the area of Gallup Lane in Waterford.

Parents found the candy and the children did not ingest them. No injuries were reported.

“At this time, it is unknown if the candy was intentionally handed out or was an unintentional oversight by the owner. Currently, Connecticut Medical Marijuana dispensaries are not authorized to sell edible candies,” Waterford Police said in a Facebook post.

Officers have completed a neighborhood canvas and the investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Waterford Police Department at 860-442-9451.