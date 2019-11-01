Milwaukee man attempts world record for longest pinball play, raises money for Children’s Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is attempting to break a Guinness World Record — he only needs to stand behind a pinball machine for more than 30 hours. In doing so, he will be raising funds through Extra Life to benefit the Children’s Wisconsin, where his son Alex was treated for kidney failure several years ago.

Ryan Clancy is laser-focused. Each game of pinball brings him a few minutes closer to a world record. Before the official start, he talked about the preparation.

“I’ve been playing a lot of pinball. I took the last couple of days off, and I haven’t been playing at all in hopes I can kind of stretch out the number of hours that I can do,” said Ryan Clancy, attempting World Record.

To break the world record, he’ll have to keep playing for more than 30 hours.

“I brought some gloves I may try on as we go. I’ll have some different strategies,” said Clancy.

Guinness has very specific rules. His fingers must stay on the flippers at all times except to eat or drink. He’s allowed a five-minute break for every hour of play — and there are cameras all around the machine to keep watch.

There must also always be an official witness.

“We’re taking notes. We’re making sure that the score is recorded appropriately, the time,” said Jonathan Brostoff.

The long hours are for more than a new high score. Clancy is raising money for Children’s Wisconsin. His son Alex spent time there when he went into kidney failure. Clancy wants to make sure all kids have a chance to play pinball for as long as they want.

“He made a full recovery, but we wanted to make sure that other kids in Wisconsin get that same level of care,” said Clancy.

If all goes as planned, he will break the record at 3:11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2. CLICK HERE to watch a live stream of his attempt.