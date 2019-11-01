× Officials: Man dressed as bird with a birdcage walks into bar, releases 2 live sparrows

TOWN OF FARMINGTON — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted on Friday, Nov. 1 about a wild night at “The Alibi” tavern in the Town of Farmington.

It turns out dispatchers received a call from a bartender at the tavern that a man dressed as a bird with a birdcage walked into the bar and released two live sparrows. He then left the area on foot. Bar staff was able to capture one of the birds and released it safely, but needed assistance trapping the second.

A sheriff’s deputy responded and assisted in the release. Neither sparrow was injured.