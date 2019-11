× Packers’ Za’Darius Smith faces 2 citations, including marijuana possession

RACINE COUNTY — Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Za’Darius Smith faces two citations – including for one for marijuana possession – in Racine County.

The citations were filed Wednesday, according to court records.

The second citation is for speeding on a freeway, 20-24 mph over the limit. The offense date is listed as Tuesday.

An initial court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 7, court records show.