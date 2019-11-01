× Recognize him? Milwaukee police need your help to ID bank robbery suspect

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying a suspect wanted for a bank robbery that occurred at 33rd and Villard on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Officials say the suspect intentionally entered the business around 2:20 p.m., demanded and obtained money. Afterward, the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a male, African American, 28-29 years old, 5′ to 5’2″ tall, weighing 130 pounds with a scruffy beard. He was last seen wearing a black knit hat, a black jacket with a gray hooded sweatshirt underneath, and black pants.

Anyone with any information please contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.