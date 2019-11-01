Super secret recipe: Tips on making the Sisters’ famous spaghetti

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's a fall tradition in Milwaukee -- and one you don't' want to miss. We're talking about Spaghetti with the Sisters. Sister Monica Fumo and Sister Jennifer Daul with Sisters of St. Joan Antida High School joins Real Milwaukee to tell us all about it.

About Spaghetti with the Sisters (website)

Sunday, November 3, 2019

11:30 AM-5 PM

In 1955, the Sisters of Charity of St. Joan Antida needed a way to engage the community and promote SJA, the region’s newest all-girl high school. The Sisters decided to share their students’ favorite lunch, homemade spaghetti and meatballs with the community. A Milwaukee tradition was born. Once a year, the Sisters take their secret recipe out of the "SJA vault" for a spaghetti dinner like no other. Over the past 64 years, this event has raised more than $1 million for generations of SJA women. In 2018 alone we sold more than 1,000 meals! As we celebrate our 65th anniversary as a school, please help us continue to grow. Meals are only $12 for Adults, $11 for SJA Alumnae/Seniors, and include salad and bread. Coffee or milk is included with dine-in meals. Additional beverages and cannoli will be available for purchase at the event. NEW THIS YEAR: Please consider making a contribution to our English Department Book Drive! Purchased books can be dropped off at Spaghetti with the Sisters or contributions can be made at the event. A list of needed materials can be found by here: Please consider making a contribution to our English Department Book Drive! Purchased books can be dropped off at Spaghetti with the Sisters or contributions can be made at the event. A list of needed materials can be found by here: https://amzn.to/2m1QQHY