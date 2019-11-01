× US Marshals, Racine PD seek James Houston, wanted for sex assault of a child

MILWAUKEE — This week’s Wisconsin’s Most Wanted suspect did not have to go far to terrorize his victim. Police say he just went down the hall. But what he’s accused of doing is so heinous, authorities want to catch him before he has another chance to get away.

Racine police say a minor was sleeping in her room in a home on the city’s southwest side when she was sexually assaulted. The suspect was someone she knew.

“The U.S. Marshal Service along with the Racine Police Department are looking for the fugitive, James Houston. He’s wanted by the Racine Police Department for sexual assault of a child,” the deputy U.S. Marshal on the case said.

The warrant for the arrest of 26-year-old James Antonio Houston Jr. was issued in July. But prosecutors say the crime unfolded in May.

“According to the criminal complaint, Houston was at his family’s house. He had been drinking at the time when he went into a family member’s room and sexually assaulted her,” the deputy U.S. Marshal said.

Houston is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of incest. Police say he assaulted the same victim twice in one night.

The suspect has denied the accusations against him. Still, he hasn’t been seen or heard from since this warrant was issued.

“Houston as far as we know has been off the radar. He has zero history that we were able to find,” the deputy U.S. Marshal said.

Information indicates Houston fled to Arizona. But a search for him there came up empty. Officials say he is once again on the run. He could be anywhere.

“We need him to be arrested or come forward for the victim’s sake,” the deputy U.S. Marshal said.

Houston described as being 5/7” tall and weighing about 190 pounds. He still has ties to the Racine area.

If you have any information that can lead to an arrest, you are encouraged to contact the U.S. Marshals tip line at 414-297-3707.