25-hour gaming marathon raises money for Children’s Hospital

MILWAUKEE -- On Saturday, Nov. 2, gamers in our city spent 25 hours straight gaming to raise money for children's hospitals across the country. Christina stopped by Binary in West Allis on Saturday to learn about the event.

About Extra Life (website)

Extra Life unites thousands of gamers around the world to play games in support of their local Children's Miracle Network Hospital. Since its inception in 2008, Extra Life has raised over $50 million USD for sick and injured kids. Sign up today and dedicate a day of play for kids in your community!

