41-year-old woman stabbed by her boyfriend near 14th and Highland

MILWAUKEE — A 41-year-old woman was stabbed by her live-in boyfriend near 14th and Highland Saturday, Nov. 2.

According to police, the incident happened around 9:50 a.m. The woman and her boyfriend got into an argument, which escalated into a stabbing. The man stabbed the woman several times.

Police say the boyfriend — the only suspect — is in custody.