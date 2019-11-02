× Admirals drop defensive battle to Iowa Wild

MILWAUKEE — The Admirals came out on the wrong end of a defensive battle, dropping a 1-0 decision to the Iowa Wild on Friday night at Panther Arena. Milwaukee netminder Troy Grosenick stopped 29 of the 30 shots he saw but was the tough-luck loser in the contest.

The Ads fired 33 shots on goal, but each one was stopped by Iowa goalie Kappo Kahkonen, the third shutout that he has posted against the Admirals in the past two seasons. The loss was the first in regulation at home this season for Milwaukee and snapped a modest two-game winning streak by the club.

Laurent Dauphin, who had goals in each of his past two games, had the Admirals best chance on the night as he was awarded a penalty shot with just under six minutes left in the second. However, his attempt was turned aside by Kahkonen, keeping the game scoreless.

Iowa’s Gerry Mayhew got the game’s only goal 5:03 into the third period. Will Bitten fed Mayhew inthe left face-off circle and he hammered a wrister to the far corner for his sixth goal in as many games this season.

The Admirals pressed to get the equalizer, pouring 12 shots on goal in the final 15 minutes of the game, but they couldn’t solve Kahkonen.

The Admirals look to get back on the winning track when they play host to the Chicago Wolves on Saturday night at Panther Arena at 6 pm. The game will feature the Jockey Teddy Bear Toss where fans bring teddy bears to the game and throw them on the ice after the Admirals score their first goal. The bears will be collected and donated to UMOS.

