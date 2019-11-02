Florida woman who didn’t know she was pregnant delivers healthy baby after weight loss surgery

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida woman got an unexpected surprise after weight loss surgery.

For close to a decade, Daria Yackwack, a former Tampa resident who now lives in Fort Walton Beach, had to live with polycystic ovary syndrome.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services defines it as a hormonal imbalance that affects one in 10 women. For Yackwack, it meant weight gain and lots of changes in terms of what her future would look like.

“Back when I first got diagnosed, (doctors) were like, ‘It’s going to be really hard to get pregnant,'” Yackwack said.

In 2018, she made a decision for herself to have gastric sleeve surgery which would result in the removal of more than half of her stomach.

Her weight loss was evident in pictures, and her doctors said she was doing great.

But in August, her success turned into a scare.

“I woke up with a very bad back pain,” Yackwack said. “I was crying and like, screaming and I woke up my other half and I was like, ‘My back really hurts. I’m not sure what’s really going on.'”

A trip to the bathroom didn’t seem right to her. She thought a cyst ruptured due to her PCOS. She said it happened all the time.

In reality, she was 35 weeks pregnant.

“(Doctors) came and did a fourth ultrasound and they went up like, in my rib cage, and they’re like, ‘Oh, yeah. There’s a baby in there. It’s a big baby. You’re going to give birth,’” Yackwack said.

Nine hours later, Aurora Lynn was born — five weeks early, with no prenatal care, and no checkups. She was a healthy baby girl.

“I am so happy to be a mama,” Yackwack said. “She is a great little baby girl.”

Yackwack said it’s now nice to know that she can get pregnant, but for right now, just one baby is perfect.