Harley-Davidson Museum teams up with LEGO for 'LEGO Mystery Mural' created by kids

MILWAUKEE — The Harley-Davidson Museum teamed up with LEGO for the “LEGO Mystery Mural” on Saturday, Nov. 2 and Sunday, Nov. 3.

The concept was rather unique in that visitors were able to help build an 11-foot by four-foot mural on display at the museum until spring.

Kids of all ages were welcome to pop into the H-D Museum lobby to snap LEGO bricks into place, with free admission for children 17 and under. Participants received a base plate with specific colors to pop in.

“It’s all predetermined,” said Tim McCormick with the Harley-Davidson Museum. “Somebody much smarter than me has figured out where those pegs will go, but we’re hoping we get enough people in here over the weekend that by Sunday, it’s complete and we can show our new addition.”

In addition, kids 3 to 7 were able to take a spin on the all-new H-D IRONe electric balance bikes, and one lucky winner rode off on an H-D IRONe bicycle.

