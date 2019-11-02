× Lux Domes return to roof of Café Benelux for 2019 holiday season beginning on Black Friday

MILWAUKEE — After their debut in 2018, the Lux Domes will return to the roof of Café Benelux on Broadway Street near St. Paul Avenue for the 2019 holiday season, Lowlands Group officials announced Friday, Nov. 1.

The six private, heated domes sold out almost immediately in 2018 due to their popularity, a news release said.

The domes will return on Black Friday, Nov. 29.

The news release indicated there will be updated food and beverage packages for 2019, and more slots available for those looking to rent.

Each $200, 90-minute reservation for eight includes a complimentary drink package as well as special keepsake mugs for guests, with the ability to add on a variety of additional festive food and beverage packages, the release said.

Reservations are expected to fill up quickly. People interested in making a reservation are encouraged to sign up for the Lowlander email HERE. An email will be sent out with links to the online reservation system 24 hours in advance to being open to the public.

