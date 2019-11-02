× Racine Co. Sheriff: 2 in custody following drunk driving incidents in Union Grove

UNION GROVE — Two men are in custody for drunk driving in Union Grove early morning Saturday, Nov. 2.

According to officials, the Racine County Communications Center received a 911 call for a car crash near 59th and Durand in Mount Pleasant around 1:48 a.m.

Upon arrival, the deputies saw a large debris field and a silver pickup truck with heavy damage in the ditch approximately 100 feet from where the car struck a telephone pole.

The pole was severely damaged and knocked over with wires across the road. Both occupants were still inside the vehicle and said they were not injured. The driver, a 46-year-old man, refused Standardized Field Sobriety Tests; however, a preliminary breath test was .245. The man was subsequently taken into custody for operating while under the influence, 1st offense and failure to maintain control of a vehicle

While deputies were still on scene investigating the crash, a black car drove past the scene nearly striking a deputy. A traffic stop was initiated and the operator, a 52-year-old Cudahy man, was taken into custody after completing standardized field sobriety tests. He was taken into custody for operating while under the influence, 1st offense and failure to move over/slow down for emergency vehicles.