'See them up close:' 15 birds of prey took flight on 'Xtreme Raptor Day' at Schlitz Audubon Nature Center

BAYSIDE — Fifteen birds of prey were on display Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center.

Guests were able to watch the birds take part in flight demonstrations as part of Xtreme Raptor Day.

There were also food trucks on hand, serving up lunch.

“It’s our one time of year that all of our birds at Schlitz Audubon come out on trails,” said Lindsay Obermeier, raptor program director. “People can see them up close and ask questions and learn about them. It’s our way of spreading awareness and educating people about how great these birds are.”

In addition to the flight demonstrations, there were meet and greets with the birds, a silent auction, an adventure hike, photoshoots with the birds, and more.

If you missed this event, you can see these birds every Saturday and Sunday at the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center on Brown Deer Road near Lake Drive in Bayside.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center.