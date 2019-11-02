Sheriff: 12-year-old called 911 after woman OD’d while driving with 3 kids, 2 dogs in minivan

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman overdosed on heroin while driving with three children and two dogs in the vehicle on Halloween.

It happened around 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 on Interstate 4 in Volusia County, Florida.

Sheriff’s officials said the woman was charged with child neglect after overdosing, pulling over, and losing consciousness.

Deputies responded to Miler Marker 114 on I-4 eastbound after a 12-year-old girl called 911 reporting the incident.

Two other children, a 7-year-old boy and a 1-year-old boy, were in the minivan at the time.

Sheriff’s officials identified the driver as Tiffany Smith, 28. She received Narcan from paramedics, and officials said she told deputies she was on her way to South Carolina with the children when she started to experience back pain and said she stopped to take some heroin for the pain.