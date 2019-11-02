This October 25, 2016 photo shows a woman looking at the Healthcare.gov internet site in Washington, DC.
Americans will see Obamacare health insurance costs jump an average of 25 percent next year, adding fuel to the US political firestorm over the system that Republicans have repeatedly tried to overturn. The big increase will be seen in the 38 states with federally-managed health care exchanges, according to a report released late October 24, 2016 by the Department of Health and Human Services.
/ AFP / Karen BLEIER (Photo credit should read KAREN BLEIER/AFP via Getty Images)
Widespread glitches occur on 1st day of ‘Obamacare’ sign-ups
This October 25, 2016 photo shows a woman looking at the Healthcare.gov internet site in Washington, DC.
Americans will see Obamacare health insurance costs jump an average of 25 percent next year, adding fuel to the US political firestorm over the system that Republicans have repeatedly tried to overturn. The big increase will be seen in the 38 states with federally-managed health care exchanges, according to a report released late October 24, 2016 by the Department of Health and Human Services.
/ AFP / Karen BLEIER (Photo credit should read KAREN BLEIER/AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON — Trump administration officials say they’re working to resolve problems with HealthCare.gov following reports of widespread technical glitches on the first day of “Obamacare” sign-ups.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said in a statement Friday that it’s aware that some consumers trying to sign up for health insurance have received error messages from the online system. The agency said its “highest priority” is to fix the issues quickly to provide a “seamless consumer experience.”
Get America Covered, a group that monitors HealthCare.gov and includes former Obama officials, said it received reports of problems from people in multiple states. Some consumers were unable to complete their applications.
About 10 million people get subsidized private health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.
Open enrollment for 2020 health plans ends Dec. 15.