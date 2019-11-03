Davante Adams will play as Green Bay Packers face Los Angeles Chargers on the road
CARSON, Calif. — Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams will play Sunday, Nov. 3 as the Packers face the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park in California.
The following players were declared inactive:
Green Bay Packers
- 11 WR Ryan Grant
- 29 CB Ka’dar Hollman
- 37 CB Josh Jackson
- 47 LB Tim Williams
- 61 G Cole Madison
- 67 G/T Adam Pankey
- 85 TE Robert Tonyan
Los Angeles Chargers
- 2 QB Easton Stick
- 11 WR Geremy Davis
- 35 RB Troymaine Pope
- 36 S Roderic Teamer
- 91 DT Cortez Broughton
- 92 NT Brandon Mebane
- 93 DT Justin Jones
The Packers look to improve to 8-1 on the season with a win Sunday in California.
Kickoff was scheduled for 3:25 p.m.
Go Pack Go!
