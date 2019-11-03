Davante Adams will play as Green Bay Packers face Los Angeles Chargers on the road

Davante Adams (Getty Images)

CARSON, Calif. — Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams will play Sunday, Nov. 3 as the Packers face the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park in California.

The following players were declared inactive:

Green Bay Packers

  • 11 WR Ryan Grant
  • 29 CB Ka’dar Hollman
  • 37 CB Josh Jackson
  • 47 LB Tim Williams
  • 61 G Cole Madison
  • 67 G/T Adam Pankey
  • 85 TE Robert Tonyan

Los Angeles Chargers

  • 2 QB Easton Stick
  • 11 WR Geremy Davis
  • 35 RB Troymaine Pope
  • 36 S Roderic Teamer
  • 91 DT Cortez Broughton
  • 92 NT Brandon Mebane
  • 93 DT Justin Jones

The Packers look to improve to 8-1 on the season with a win Sunday in California.

Kickoff was scheduled for 3:25 p.m.

Go Pack Go!

