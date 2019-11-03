× Murder suspects escaped Northern California jail

SALINAS, Calif. — Two suspects escaped from a Northern California jail early Sunday, Nov. 3, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office said.

Santos Fonseca, 21, and Jonathan Salazar, 20, were being held in the Monterey County Adult Detention Facility awaiting trial on unrelated murder charges, the sheriff’s office in a message on Facebook. The two face other felonies, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office didn’t say how the men escaped, but they said the means of escape was under investigation.

The pair had been in custody since 2018. Deputies said they should be considered dangerous.

The sheriff’s office asked the public to contact them at 831-755-3722, 24 hours a day with any information on the two suspects. Tips may be submitted to the department’s confidential tip line by calling 888-833-4847. Callers can remain anonymous.

Monterey County is south of San Jose, on the Pacific coast.