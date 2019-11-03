× Out of this world dessert: Cookie dough and oven headed to space station 🚀🍪

MCLEAN, Va. — Will they be fat and fluffy? Chewy or crunchy? Who cares! They will be chocolate chip space cookies!

On board a spacecraft headed to the International Space Station is an oven along with cookie dough that will allow the astronauts living there to bake fresh cookies — or bake anything — for the first time.

“Houston, we have a cookie,” DoubleTree by Hilton, which is supplying the cookie dough, tweeted in celebration of the launch Saturday, Nov. 2.

Almost two decades after the first crew arrived to live at the International Space Station, astronauts will be able to make fresh food. That’s if the test oven, designed to bake in zero gravity, works as planned.

“Crew members may experience psychological and physiological benefits from eating flavorful cooked meals,” NASA said in a description of the experiment.

Not to mention the sweet benefits of freshly baked cookies.