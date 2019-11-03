× Police: Suspect pretends to sneeze to steal 71-year-old’s wallet

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — Metro East Police are searching for a robbery duo who pick-pocketed a man’s wallet at a Bob Evans restaurant late October.

Police said a 71-year-old Belleville man had finished eating breakfast at a Bob Evans on Ludwig Drive around 10:30 a.m. when he paid for his meal and began to leave.

Surveillance video shows a man watching the 71-year-old from the corner of the restaurant. He is seen exiting the entryway in front of the victim. Police said one of the suspects allegedly sneezed, which stopped the victim from moving forward.

As the pair was stopped in the entrance, another male suspect bumped into the victim from behind.

Fifteen minutes later, the victim got an email that one of his credit cards was used at a CVS in Swansea and then noticed his wallet was missing.

Investigators said the suspects were able to purchase several gift cards that cost up to $2,000. The victim’s stolen wallet also had cash instead.

Fairview Heights Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the robbery suspects.