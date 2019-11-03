× Recognize him? Police seek man who stole hygiene items from Walgreens in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — Police on Sunday, Nov. 3 asked for help identifying a man wanted for stealing from Walgreens on Silver Spring Drive on Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31.

Police said shortly before 10 p.m., the man stole $145 worth of personal hygiene items.

He was seen fleeing in a red, four-door sedan, missing the front bumper. The vehicle was possibly a Pontiac G6 with unknown plates.

Police described the man as standing approximately 6’3″ tall, weighing 260 pounds, with a goatee. He was wearing black-framed eyeglasses, a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, a green winter skullcap, and tan shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police, or, to make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.