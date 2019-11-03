Silver Alert issued for 90-year-old man missing from Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA — A Silver Alert was issued Sunday, Nov. 3 for a missing man from Wauwatosa.

Richard Carter, 90, was last seen Sunday morning around 10 a.m.

Police said Carter dropped his wife off at the Unity Center on 73rd Street. He was told he wouldn’t have to pick her up, as she would be getting a ride home from a friend. Carter’s wife returned home around 12:30 p.m. and her husband was not there.

Carter could be driving a beige 1998 Toyota Camry four-door vehicle with license plate number ACE CAT. It has a Wisconsin State Parks sticker on the front windshield, a “Protector” sticker on the rear passenger sie, and possible an AAA sticker on the rear bumper. That vehicle was not in the driveway when Carter’s wife came home.

Carter was described as standing 5’5″ tall, and weighing 155 pounds, with gray hair and a white beard. He has large moles and bruises on his forearms and hands. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with the words, “Northwestern Illinois University” on the front, khaki pants, and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police.