'To cement his legacy:' Family will open comedy club in honor of man murdered while delivering pizza in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Clarence Taper, a husband, father, and grandfather simply trying to make ends meet was murdered on the job in 2017 while delivering pizzas in Milwaukee. On Sunday, Nov. 3, FOX6 News got a tour of a building set to become Uncle Clarence’s Comedy Corner off of Servite Drive and Brown Deer Road in Milwaukee, scheduled to open later in November in his honor.

Family said Taper was a man who made many people laugh.

“It was like, two months,” said Elvin Taper, Clarence’s nephew. “I kept thinking about this space. When I saw it, I saw the vision. I wanted to really do something to cement his legacy.”

The project became a labor of love for Elvin Taper.

“There’s going to be a lot of laughter inside this building,” said Elvin Taper.

Clarence Taper was shot and killed during a robbery in September 2017 near 75th Street and Glenbrook Road in Milwaukee. He was making extra money delivering pizza.

“He was a certified welder,” said Elvin Taper. “Someone who was supplementing his income to provide for his family.”

While Clarence Taper didn’t perform standup comedy, his family said he could make “anyone” laugh.

“He would say stuff like, ‘Can I have $5?'” said Elvin Taper. “I’d say, ‘I don’t have any money.’ He’d go in his pocket, pull out this big wad of money, and give me $50. He was just a big joker to me.”

On Sunday, with the space still a work in progress, Clarence Taper’s daughter and other family took a tour, with the 6,500 square foot space set to honor a man whose love of laughter will live on.

“The floors, the wall, the paint, the stage, none of this stuff was here before we got here,” said Elvin Taper. “I know he would appreciate this so much.”

Police arrested Mekael Kennedy for Clarence Taper’s murder shortly after the shooting. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

A soft opening at Uncle Clarence’s Comedy Corner was set for later in November.