Trick-or-treater caught on camera filling empty bowl with her own candy on Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKELAND, Fla. -- A Florida girl made her parents proud on Halloween, and it was all caught on camera.

Lauren Lloyd said she was looking through video footage from her doorbell camera on Halloween when she came across a special trick-or-treater.

The video showed the girl ringing the doorbell and yelling, "Trick or treat."

Then, her parents pointed out there was a bowl of candy on the other side of the door.

When the girl walked over to it, she noticed the bowl was empty.

Instead of just walking away, the girl put some of her own candy in the bowl for future trick-or-treaters.

The homeowner posted the video online, saying while she doesn't know who this family is, she wanted to tell the girl's parents, "Good job."