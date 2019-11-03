Winter safety tips with the Milwaukee Fire Department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- On Sunday, Nov. 3, everyone was lucky enough to get an extra hour of sleep! Daylight Saving Time is a great reminder to check your fire alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and more. Christina stopped by the Milwaukee Fire Department on Sunday, Nov. 3 and picked up a few safety tips from the MFD.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video