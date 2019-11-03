‘Y’all…it’s back:’ Popeyes popular chicken sandwich returns, and people are losing their minds

MILWAUKEE — The sorely-missed Popeyes chicken sandwich returned Sunday, Nov. 3 and people were acting ridiculous.

Drive-thru lines stretched into the streets, people live-tweeted from their cars, and chicken sandwich memes hit what seemed to be an all-time high.

After launching in August, the Popeyes chicken sandwich flew out of the fryer and into people’s mouths. That is, until the chain announced the sandwiches were sold out “for now.” For two months, fanatics wondered eagerly when it would return.

To the relief of many, Popeyes announced the hot-commodity sandwich would return Nov. 3 — a Sunday, the day their chicken sandwich rival Chick-fil-A is closed.

Enthusiasts prepared for the day they would be able to reunite with their beloved sandwich.

Sunday eventually arrived with Popeyes tweeting, “Y’all…it’s back.”

The lines were so long, some compared it to the end times.

Some joked they’d give up their day jobs to start scalping sandwiches.

And let’s all have a moment of silence for Popeyes employees…

“I hope everyone working at Popeyes gets a raise or bonus because, whew,” writer Saeed Jones tweeted.

Luckily for them, Popeyes has no plan to end the sandwich’s run.

“We plan to offer it to our guests for a long time,” a Popeyes representative told CNN. “We are confident that we’ll be able to meet the demand.”