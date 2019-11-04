× 2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich a finalist for 2019 NL MVP award

NEW YORK — Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, Houston third baseman Alex Bregman, and Oakland shortstop Marcus Semien were named finalists for the AL MVP award, while Washington third baseman Anthony Rendon, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger, and Milwaukee outfielder Christian Yelich were the top three for the NL honor.

Trout is seeking his third MVP after winning in 2014 and ’16. He finished second in 2012, ’13, ’15, and ’18.

Yelich won last year’s NL MVP award with 29 of 30 first-place votes.

Houston’s Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander were named finalists for the AL Cy Young Award along with Tampa Bay’s Charlie Morton, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America said Monday, Nov. 4. Verlander won the 2011 Cy Young with Detroit, when he also was voted MVP.

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom was named a finalist for the NL Cy Young Award after getting 29 of 30 first-place votes last year. He is competing with Washington’s Max Scherzer and the Dodgers’ Hyun-Jin Ryu. Scherzer is a three-time Cy Young winner.

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Atlanta right-hander Mike Soroka, and San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatís Jr. were named finalists for the NL Rookie of the Year. Houston designated hitter Yordan Álvarez, Tampa Bay second baseman Brandon Lowe, and Baltimore left-hander John Means were the top candidates in the AL.

The Yankees’ Aaron Boone, Minnesota’s Rocco Baldelli, and Tampa Bay’s Kevin Cash were named finalists for AL Manager of the Year. Atlanta’s Brian Snitker was named finalist to win the NL award for the second straight season, joined by Milwaukee’s Craig Counsell, and St. Louis’ Mike Shildt.

Rookies of the Year were set to be announced Nov. 11, followed by Managers of the Year on Nov 12, Cy Youngs Nov. 13, and MVPs on Nov. 14.