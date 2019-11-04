Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Oct. 28-Nov. 3.

While leading the Bucks to a 3-1 record, Antetokounmpo averaged 25.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steal per game while shooting 57.8% from the field. He had at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in three of the four games, including a 36-point, 15-rebound, 8-assist, 4-block performance in a win over the Raptors on Saturday.

Through six games this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 26.7 points (T-9th in NBA), 13.8 rebounds (3rd in NBA), 7.7 assists (T-8th in NBA), 1.8 blocks and 1.3 steals per game while knocking down 58.8% of his shots. He’s also the first player in NBA history to tally at least 150 points, 80 rebounds and 40 assists in the first six games of a season.

This is the 10th time Antetokounmpo has won Player of the Week in his career. He won the award six times last season.

