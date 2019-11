× Cher making 2 stops in Wisconsin as part of her ‘Here We Go Again Tour’

MADISON — Cher will be making two stops in Wisconsin in 2020 as part of her “Here We Go Again Tour.”

The first show will be held at the Kohl Center in Madison on April 9. Tickets for the show go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m.

The second show will be held at the Resch Center in Green Bay on April 13. Tickets for this show go on sale Friday, Nov. 8 at 11 a.m.